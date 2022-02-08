U.S. Senate passes PACT Act solidifying health care for veterans exposed to toxins overseas

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer on the floor called the passage "a wonderful moment, especially for all the people who made this happen."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Senate has passed the landmark Honoring Our PACT Act, which is a sweeping health care bill for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

The successful vote Tuesday night follows almost a week long sit-in staged on the capitol grounds for the co-founder of Robstown based Burn Pits 360, veterans and other supporters of the bill.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer on the floor called the passage "a wonderful moment, especially for all the people who made this happen."

The president took to his social media platforms Tuesday night to express his gratitude over the bill's passage.

"The congress has just passed the Burn Pits legislation. Finally, finally, finally we're going to do justice those who we lost, as well as those who are still suffering from being exposed to the burn pits," said President Joe Biden.

Monday night, 3NEWS spoke to Rosie Torres from Burn Pits 360 on the steps of the capitol as she pleaded with lawmakers to support the bill and stand by our veterans. Tuesday, the group just crossed its biggest hurdle.

Congress has passed the PACT Act, a critical step towards fulfilling our sacred obligation to care for our veterans and their families. pic.twitter.com/3VX52As5yE — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2022

