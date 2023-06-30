How the US Supreme Court's LGBTQ ruling affects Texans

The state of Texas does not have a public accommodations law like the one justices limited Friday, but some cities in Texas do.

DALLAS — The U.S. Supreme Court Friday placed a new limit on anti-discrimination laws mostly meant to protect LGBTQ+ people.

In a 6-3 decision along ideological lines, justices ruled that a business which makes or customizes things may turn down projects requiring them to create an image or message they don't want to.

“Colorado seeks to force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch.

The case centered on a Colorado law which would have forced a graphic designer there to build a website for a gay couple's wedding. It barred businesses from denying service to potential customers because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Texas does not have such a public accommodations law. But some municipalities in the Lone Star state, including Dallas and Fort Worth, have adopted similar ordinances.

"Hopefully, local governments across the state of Texas will see they have got to stand down and have to follow the Supreme Court," Texas Values president Jonathan Saenz said. "The government cannot force an individual to communicate a message they disagree with."

In a statement Friday, a Fort Worth spokesperson said the court's ruling will not invalidate the city's public accommodations ordinance.

"No changes are required, although this case my possibly arise in the context of challenges or defenses to enforcement in court," she said.

Still, people who identify as queer worry the ruling is an indication conservative justices are willing to take on bigger LGBTQ+ cases.

"We're grieving the first step to major discrimination towards other queer or LGBTQIA+ folks like me," said Puckmaren Glass, a Fort Worth resident who identifies as non-binary.