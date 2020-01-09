US transportation secretary announces $78.6 million in infrastructure grants to Texas airports

TEXAS, USA — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories. This includes $78.6 million to Texas airports alone.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said.
The Department is awarding federal grants to the following Texas airports:
- $15,820,401 for Fort Worth Alliance Airport for noise mitigation and to extend a taxiway.
- $11,681,493 for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for terminal building improvements.
- $8,846,317 for Corpus Christi International Airport to rehabilitate an apron and acquire an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle.
- $8,507,134 for Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport to reconstruct an apron.
- $7,469,394 for Rick Husband Amarillo Airport for taxiway construction and improvement.
- $2,631,815 for Waco Regional Airport for terminal building improvements.
- $2,598,216 for San Antonio International Airport for updates to the airport master plan or study.
- $1,155,555 for Easterwood Field in College Station for airport improvements.
- $985,881 for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport for airport infrastructure, VALE Infrastructure, and a zero-emissions vehicle.
- $865,543 for East Texas Regional Airport in Longview for runway rehabilitation.
- $766,666 for Robert Gray Army Airfield in Killeen for terminal building improvements.
- $666,666 for Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston for the sealing of surfaces and joints.
- $16,607,558 for the Texas for non-primary airports in the state block grant program.
