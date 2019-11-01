CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One military support group is stepping up to help the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard who are affected by the partial government shut down.

The USO supports military families year round, but they want to take time to remind men and women of the Coast Guard that they are here to help.

On Friday, Coast Guard are to receive their first paycheck of the new year, but due to the shutdown, many workers won't get paid.

According to USO South Texas officials, the service members struggling the most are junior level who have spouses that stay at home with the kids.

Currently, the USO is continuing to provide free diapers, baby supplies, a snack pantry, and a water station. Service members and their families can go into the USO and grab a grocery bag and fill it with emergency food and supplies.

Another thing USO will be able to provide is free grocery gift cards to service members whom the command master chief said need them the most.

"These men and women that are putting their lives on the line daily to make sure we are safe are not taking care of right now," executive director Sara Banta said.

Other services in the government are part of the defense department which is untouched by the shutdown. The Coast Guard receives funding from the department of homeland security which is affected.

USO South Texas provides a free lunch at the Coast Guard station once a month but is pushing to have the lunch twice a month during the shutdown.

One of 17 USO charters is self-funded, so they rely on donations. You can donate here.

According to Banta, every single dollar or gift card received will help servicemen and women in the Coastal Bend area.