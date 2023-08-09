South Texas legislators to USPS: Take better care of your letter carriers dealing with the intense heat

The letter alleges that USPS is no longer providing water bottles or breaks while a historic heat wave clamps down on South Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — As a historic summer heat wave continues to stifle Texas, a bipartisan cohort of San Antonio-area lawmakers have penned a letter urging the U.S. Postal Service to better safeguard postal carriers.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Greg Casar, Joaquin Castro and Henry Cuellar, along with Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, signed the Wednesday letter addressed to federal and local postmasters general, calling on them to create a plan that permits letter carriers to take breaks from the hot weather; have access to cold water without having to buy it themselves; and avoid penalties in the event they have to visit a store or return to a USPS station to pick up water.

"We ask that you immediately prioritize a solution for letter carriers," the letter states.

The letter comes late in a summer season when triple-digit highs, exacerbated by a lack of rain and suffocating humidity, have been the norm in the region. San Antonio just experienced its second-hottest July on record, and a slew of daily heat records have been broken.

The four Lone Star State lawmakers lead off the letter sharing concerns from constituents that USPS "recently stopped providing water bottles" to its employees, who already don't have access to AC in their trucks, while emphasizing the intensity of the recent heat. It also alleges that USPS letter carriers could be disciplined for taking breaks from their route on hot days.

One San Antonio letter carrier who spoke on the condition of anonymity said USPS managers stopped providing bottled water "when we letter carriers needed it the most."

"Postal management has absolutely no concern for my well-being," a second worker said. "My postal truck reaches temperatures of 130 degrees inside. I feel defeated, concerned, and afraid of how the lack of water and extreme conditions I’m required to work in are going to shorten my lifespan or affect my quality of life.”

>Read the full letter below:

In Dallas, a woman started pushing for change after her husband, a 66-year-old letter carrier with USPS, died during his route on a day when the heat index surpassed 110 degrees.

"The public servants who deliver our mail should be safe on the job without facing retaliation or continuing to spend more and more out of their own pocket," the letter states. "They deserve the resources that they need to do their job safely."

KENS 5 has reached out to USPS for a comment. We are waiting to hear back.