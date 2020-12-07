Watch live: 11 hospitalized with injuries from fire, explosion on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

"Everyone is off the ship and everyone is accounted for," said Brian O'Rourke, a Navy spokesman.

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews have been battling a fire for several hours on board a Navy ship at Naval Base San Diego which injured several sailors Sunday morning, according to authorities. At least 11 were hospitalized after the three-alarm fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) was reported at 8:51 a.m. at the base located on 32nd Street, according to officials and the Associated Press.

Just before 11 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported an explosion on the ship which has not been confirmed by Navy authorities.

"Everyone is off the ship and everyone is accounted for," said Brian O'Rourke, a Navy spokesman.

Local, base and shipboard firefighters were battling the fire, including water boats, authorities said.

Officials didn't immediately know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked. The cause is under investigation.

About 200 sailors and officers were on board when the fire started, according to the AP.

~200 sailors evacuated from three-alarm fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, at least 11 sailors taken to hospital. All are accounted for. Waiting for update from Navy and SDFD, watch LIVE:https://t.co/uOvFkr6rkP — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) July 12, 2020

SDFD were assisting in battling the fire in a unified command with Federal Fire. The local fire agency was requested to assist in the location of 3455 Senn Street around 9 a.m., according to the department. Just after noon SDFD personnel were instructed to leave the pier.

SDFD personnel were instructed to exit the pier. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/vxLFBXHmrs — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

No firefighters were reportedly injured and all had been accounted for as of 11:19 a.m.

PHOTOS: Fire crews responded to a fire and explosion onboard a Navy ship at Naval Base San Diego on Sunday, July 12, 2020 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire. The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

The keel for the Bonhomme Richard was laid down in 1995 and she was delivered to the Navy in 1998.

The explosion can be heard in the video below. Note: Some adult language may be heard in the background of the video.

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020