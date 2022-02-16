USS Lexington gears up for 29th Annual Stage Door Canteen

The proceeds this year will go towards USS Lexington's new ”Women of the Navy” exhibit set to open later this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you’re looking for something fun to do this Friday, USS Lexington is hosting their 29th Annual Stage Door Canteen.

“The ship was commissioned in 1943. This is our annual celebration of the commission, really it’s the birthday of the ship,” said Executive Director Steve Banta.

The Lexington Big Band will be playing music from the 40’s and they only come together once a year for this event.

The proceeds from the event will go towards the new “Women of the Navy” exhibit set to open later this year.

“This is going to be the most ambitious state of the art exhibit we’ve ever done,” said Banta.

USS Lexington was the first aircraft carrier that had women serving on board.

“Women are part of the Navy now and have been for a long time, but the equality that everyone enjoys in the Navy is not always that way,” said Banta.

“We’re gonna tell the story starting back with the Nurse Corps before World War I all the way to today.”

It is going to be an inspirational and state of the art exhibit.

If you would like to attend the event and help history continue to be told aboard USS Lexington, click here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.