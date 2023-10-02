Happy birthday, USS Lexington! 'Blue Ghost' turns 80 this year

Admission during Lex's birthday weekend, Feb. 17-19, will cost the same as what admission was during the museum's 1992 debut: a cool $7 per person.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In just a few short days, the community will gather to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of USS Lexington.

USS Lexington was commissioned on Feb. 17, 1943. She would then sail on through multiple sinking attempts, and just as many international conflicts, which all but certified her status in history as "The Blue Ghost."

USS Lexington Museum Executive Director Steve Banta joined us live to give us the skinny on everything the museum has planned for the Lex's 80th birthday, starting with the Stage Door Canteen, a 1940s dancehall-themed event thrown every year to celebrate the ship's birthday.

The 30th Annual Stage Door Canteen will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at USS Lexington Museum. While tickets are currently sold out for the event, sponsorships and donations to the museum can be made on-site and online.

The Lex's birthday celebrations don't end with the Stage Door Canteen, though.

Banta also announced that admission during the Lex's birthday weekend will cost the same as what admission was during the museum's 1992 debut: a cool $7 per person. This throwback pricing will take effect Feb. 17-19 during the museum's normal operating hours.

