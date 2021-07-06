Amateur radio event takes place aboard USS Lexington

It is expected that radio operators will activate radio stations on over 75 ships worldwide during this annual event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The W5LEX will be participating again this year with the museum ships radio station weekend event.

W5LEX is the South Texas Amateur Radio Club stationed aboard the USS Lexington Museum.



The Battleship New Jersey Amateur Radio Station sponsors the museum ships weekend happening. It is expected that radio operators will activate radio stations on over 75 ships worldwide during this annual event.

“Very happy to be here aboard the USS Lexington also get their name out here on the airways, very grateful for making this facility available to us and we are actually using some of the original ships equipment,” said Radio Operator James Ermis.

Lexington Volunteers Larry Boudreau and Chuck Hoffman will be manning Lexington's radio station until midnight.



All stations working at least 15 different participating ships will receive a certificate if they send a copy of their log showing these contacts.

