Watch Blue Angels fly over Corpus Christi Bay from USS Lexington

The Blue Ghost is hosting a Flight Deck Flyover Watch Party that promises to put you right in the middle of the action.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Want the best view of the Wings Over South Texas airshow this weekend? USS Lexington has a spot for you!

"It's 52 feet from the waterline on the ship up to the flight deck, so we are in the flight path of the airshow and it is just this extreme amount of energy as you have these amazing aircraft just zooming by," Samantha Stemplinger, marketing director for the museum said. "The only thing closer would be actually to be in the aircraft."

The airshow is a popular event in Corpus Christi and caters to our large military community.

"It is so important to keep bringing the airshow back here every year," Steve Banta, executive director said. "The Wings Over South Texas airshow has got a great history with the Coastal Bend and that's because the military has a great history with the Coastal Bend."

Tickets are available for both days, May 5 and 6, and ticket prices range from $25 for military members with ID to $43.95 for non-member adults. Chairs and a meal will be provided with the ticket, as well as access to the museum.

