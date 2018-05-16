The U.S.S. Lexington is preparing to debut their latest exhibit honoring the history of the Texas Navy. The Lexington in partnership with the Texas Navy Association worked to bring the display on board.

Replicas of historic cannon's, uniforms, and several other artifacts will be featured throughout the exhibit. A historical documentary will also be shown depicting the heroic acts of the Texas Navy.

The exhibit will open with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday at 10 A.M.

