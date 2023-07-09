USS Lexington hosting paranormal tours during spooky season

The 'Paranormal Blue Ghost Overnight Investigation' will be one of a few events coming up in the fall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum is kicking off spooky season with a ghost tour like no other. The Blue Ghost Paranormal Overnight Investigation kicks off Saturday, September 16. The exploration begins with a tour of six different sectors or "hot spots" on the ship known for a large presence of ghosts.

Marketing Director Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger is looking forward to the coastal bend taking part in this crowd-favorite event.

"We want to get everyone in the Halloween spirit, so what better way than spending the night on a haunted ship," she said. "Guests will get here at 6. You'll get assigned to your berthing compartment which is your sleeping quarters, where former crew actually slept so you'll get the full ship experience."

Tour guides and participants have walked away from the experience with ghost stories of their own including Koepp-Stemplinger.

"Some of them will bring equipment," she said. "One group, husband and wife that will bring these dousing rods and you hold them and they move and you can ask questions. I had the great opportunity to hold them and it was pretty crazy, because you could feel them move on their own. Found out there is a spirit named Patricia who is looking over me on this ship."