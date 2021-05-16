USS Lexington hosts graduation for Sea Cadets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday was a special day for about 30 members of the Texas Sea Cadets Program.
For the last two weeks, these young men and woman have been learning on board the USS Lexington. As part of their experience the team got the chance to learn critical social interaction and leadership skills to help them as they move into the future.
The goal is to build leaders of character and give young men and women hands on training with the U.S. Navy.
This youth leadership development program has been around for about 50 years nationwide, but only about three years here in the Coastal end.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi native publishes book to help normalize disabilities, becomes best selling author
- City opens second COVID-19 vaccine location in anticipation of large crowds for new age group
- Island Report: Destruction of Waves Resort is underway
- Man wanted for child sex crimes in Florida arrested in Nueces County. Officials say he was headed for Mexico.
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.