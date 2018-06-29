The U.S.S. Lexington partnered up with the Coastal Bend Blood Center Friday for the carrier's inaugural blood drive.

Donors made their way into the mobile clinic parked inside the Lexington Plaza. The Blood Center sees a decrease in supply during the summer holiday and is in need of all blood types.

Captain Steve Banta, who serves as the ship's director, was the first to donate and encouraged others to do the same.

"They're looking, for example, O-negative is a universal donor. You could help somebody in need if there is trauma, and this is an opportunity for us to give back and we're just happy to do it," Banta said.

Aside from cookies and juice, those who donated received free admission to the U.S.S. Lexington Museum.

