USS Lexington joins in special partnership with local museums

"It's a great way to experience a little bit of everything in our city, and at the same time you get a great discount."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its been part of the North Beach landscape for 30 years, and this year -- our very own USS Lexington is celebrating her birthday.

The ship reopened as a museum in 1992, and will be offering admission at seven dollars a person starting next week.

Marketing Director of the USS Lexington Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger said the ship is partnering with the five surrounding museums downtown.

"It's a great way to experience a little bit of everything in our city, and at the same time you get a great discount," she said.

The partnership includes the following:

Texas State Aquarium

South Texas Botanical Gardens

Art Museum of South Texas

Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

Anyone that has a membership for any of the participating attractions can get half off admission price at any of the other five participating attractions.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.