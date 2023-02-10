USS Lexington joins in special partnership with local museums

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its been part of the North Beach landscape for 30 years, and this year -- our very own USS Lexington is celebrating her birthday.
The ship reopened as a museum in 1992, and will be offering admission at seven dollars a person starting next week.
Marketing Director of the USS Lexington Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger said the ship is partnering with the five surrounding museums downtown.
"It's a great way to experience a little bit of everything in our city, and at the same time you get a great discount," she said.
The partnership includes the following:
- Texas State Aquarium
- South Texas Botanical Gardens
- Art Museum of South Texas
- Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
Anyone that has a membership for any of the participating attractions can get half off admission price at any of the other five participating attractions.
