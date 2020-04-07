USS Lexington to display an eco-friendly wind turbine

The wind turbine will be on board the Lexington for visitors tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington is playing host over the weekend to a micro-wind turbine. The piece of machinery was placed onboard the USS Lexington by the Icelandic Wind Power Company as a demo of the machine's power.

The company is developing two product lines for it:

Mounting on telecom towers in extreme arctic conditions.

Mild residential applications.

"We're extremely excited about people getting these into their homes, their place of business, with our commercial series and starting to reduce fossil fuel usage and so on take away that back up generator that may be powering their cabin," Sam Gerbus with Icewind said. "We just want to make this world a greener place."

The wind turbine will be on board the Lexington for visitors tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.