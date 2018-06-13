The U.S.S Lexington is hosting a fireworks viewing party on Independence Day for residents that want an experience like no other.

Organizers are calling the event Red, White, and Boom.

Resident can get on the deck of the Lexington to watch the fireworks from the City and the lights from Harbor Bridge.

According to organizers, you will run into traffic, but once you're on board you will think it was worth the drive.

"The experience that you'll have getting to celebrate the Independence of the nation on the Fourth of July in Corpus Christi, getting to view the lights of Harbor Bridge from aboard the flight deck of this historic aircraft carrier," Cpt. Steve Banta said. "It's an experience unlike anything else you've been through."

Tickets for the event are $25 per person, but for the military, it will be $15 with a proper military I.D.

The event starts at 7 p.m.

