Corpus Christi (kIII News) — A group of young sailors from New Zealand spent Thursday exploring the Corpus Christi area and made their way to one major attraction spot -- U.S.S. Lexington Museum.

The New Zealand Sailing Foundation youth team boarded the former aircraft carrier in the morning and learned about its remarkable history.

New Zealand is just one of sixty countries represented in this weekend's Youth World Sailing Championships.

"It's a mix of everything I'd say. It's technique, fitness; it's just hard work. It's a lot faster, and I think it's a lot more exciting than maybe the first impression of what people may think sailing is like," a sailor said.

The World Championships will kick off Saturday for the first time in more than twenty years.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII