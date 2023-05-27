USS Lexington wreath ceremony continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tradition will continue at the USS Lexington this upcoming Memorial Day.
There will be a ceremony to honor the men and women who have given their lives while protecting our country.
Officials want those in attendance to leave with a sense of pride and patriotism.
Marketing director, Samantha Koepp Stemplinger spoke with 3NEWS and said, "the USS Lexington Museum is a living memorial for those who served aboard the Lexington but those in general who served and are currently serving our country,"
The event is free to everyone and begins at 2 in the afternoon.
Just walk up the pier and let the admission booth know you are there for the Memorial Day ceremony.
