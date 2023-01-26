Corpus Christi utility billing software vendor sent test email as a mistake

A viewer asked 3NEWS if a strange email she received from the city's billing department was a scam. We found it was sent mistakenly as a test and not part of a scam.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday morning, a 3NEWS viewer contacted the newsroom with worries that she had been scammed after seeing an e-mail from the city's utility billing service with details on a "new account."

The viewer immediately closed the e-mail and went to her account online to be sure that nothing looked out of the ordinary, she said. She wanted to know if the e-mail sent was a scam.

We reached out to the city and found out that several utility customers received the same e-mail, which contained "test account information."

"The email contained test account information, not actual customer account information," city officials said in a statement.

The city reached out to their primary software vendor, INFOR, and discovered the test e-mail was mistakenly sent by an automated process while upgrades were being made to the billing system.

"There is no impact to customer accounts," the statement said. "All customer information remains secure, and no action is needed by customers."

City officials said INFOR sent another email to the same distribution list with instructions to disregard the test email.

Customers are encouraged to call the City’s 311 Customer Care Center if they have any questions.

