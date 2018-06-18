The City of Corpus Christi has a message Monday night for utility customers; if you have an outstanding balance on your account it's time to pay up

Many residents haven't received a bill since January because of a software upgrade at City Hall.

Customers were told they'd be given a grace period to pay, but on Monday lots of customers were lined up at City Hall trying to work out arrangements so as not to have their service shut off.

Monday afternoon there were hundreds of residents lined outside the City Hall doors.

"$472.27," island resident Jodi Guarino said.

"$834," Roger Cantwell said.

"It's over $300," Cornileous Smith said.

City water customers have been lining up outside and through the maze inside the utility office at City Hall.

"We are now at the phase where the delinquency notices have been generated there for increasing the traffic and there to make some payment arrangements," said Margaret Morin, Utilities Department Business Manager.

The amounts of some of the bills customers shared with 3News; they'll need to make those arrangments to avoid having their water service shut off.

For many customers, the whole process has been frustrating.

"I haven't been able to get anyone on the phone, they've been switching me from one line to another," Smith said.

"When I called in February and march they explained to me that the billing system was changing and that a new bill would be sent to me. I never received one, and when I called I was unable to pay online because the system wasn't set up, so my hands were tied until I got the pink notice," Guarino said.

The utility department will be giving customers until next Monday, June 25, to make payment arrangements citing the more than 17,000 customers who have delinquent water bills. The department is wanting customers to know they are there to help them.

"We are here to work with the customers; we are not here to work against the customers," Morin said.

You have to pay at least 50% of your water bill owed and then the remaining balance within the next three months.

