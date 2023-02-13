'Uvalde 365: Crisis of Command' looks into the law enforcement failings in handling the mass shooting

ABC News correspondent John Quiñones talks with 3NEWS' Mike Gillaspia about what he uncovered.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been more than eight months since the shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Since then, ABC News has provided ongoing coverage of what happened that day -- and continues that reporting with a 30-minute special entitled 'Crisis of Command.'

ABC news correspondent John Quiñones delved into the series of law enforcement and other failures that took place on that day in May.

3NEWS spoke with him Monday about some of the things he has uncovered.

"Turns out they never needed any keys to get inside," he said.