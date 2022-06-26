Vacant hotel went up in flames after palm trees were set on fire nearby

Luckily, no one was inside of the hotel at the time and no injuries were reported. It's not yet clear if those who set the palm trees on fire will face any charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A vacant hotel caught on fire, Sunday afternoon, after construction workers nearby set some palm trees on fire, officials said.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to those flames near I-37 and Corn Products Rd. around 6 p.m. They said it took about 40 minutes to put it out.

Luckily, no one was inside of the hotel at the time and no injuries were reported. The building itself suffered moderate damage to the exterior.

It's not yet clear if those who set the palm trees on fire will face any charges. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.