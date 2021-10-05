Nueces County partners with area school districts to bring vaccine clinics to eligible high school students, faculty

Those who are 16 and over are able to receive the shot, if they have a parent's written consent.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County health professionals said vaccinating younger age groups will ultimately have a positive impact on local COVID numbers.

The county has partnered with area school districts to bring vaccine clinics to high school students and faculty who are eligible.

Now, with Monday's FDA's approval, they hope to vaccinate even more students.

At the Early College High School in Robstown, health officials brought the vaccine directly to students.

Those who are 16 and over were able to receive the shot if they had a parent's written consent.

"We felt this would be a tool for our students, faculty, staff, and our community to feel safe and secure while they are at school, said Kelsey Cook with Robstown ISD.

Among those rolling up their sleeves were students like Mona Herandez who wanted to do her part to help keep others safe.

"I think it's pretty awesome that we even get the chance to get the shot here," said Hernandez.

This is just one school on a list of many the City County Health District plans to visit as they dish out COVID-19 vaccines.

They were also in Agua Dulce and next up they'll be at Flour Bluff High School.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said with the FDA's approval of expanding the vaccine for students as young as 12, the health district is now looking at the best plan of action to include this age group.

"We'll be talking to them before we come next Friday to say hey you have kids in the middle school that their parents are consenting for us to vaccinate them, let's figure out how to get them vaccinated," said Annette Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said vaccinating this group of students who she calls 'super spreaders' is important in the fight against the virus despite children being more resilient in their recovery than older adults who get COVID-19.

"They would get sick and it would look like maybe a little cold or allergies, they would chalk it off as they were fine, and in reality they did have COVID and spread to other people," said Rodriguez.

She said right now the biggest hurtle the health district has to reach this group is that the school year is almost over.

"Trying to rush before school ends, and they have testing, those types of things interfere with the health department coming in to give vaccines. We want to be as accessible as possible and make it as efficient and easy for parents as possible," said Rodriguez.

The health district is also using their time to help students get other school vaccines they need for next school year.

