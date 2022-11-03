Valdar the Viking receives new wardrobe as part of Del Mar College's rebranding

The college mascot didn't get one, but three new looks, including a Hawaiian style look for when he hits the beach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big reveal took place at Del Mar College as the Valdar the Viking strutted his new look down the runway.

It comes as Del Mar College has been working on rebranding the college by updating the logo and changing the color palate at all three campuses.

For Valdar, his new look has been a long time coming. The college mascot didn't get one, but three new looks, including a Hawaiian style look for when he hits the beach.

He even got a tuxedo for when he steps out to fancier events.

"Valdar has been a staple to the college, the community, just to see him get that modern look and also be so versatile with his attire is amazing," said Sofia Jimenez, President of Del Mar's Student Government Association.

In addition to Valdar walking the runway, Del Mar students also sported new college attire from the college's bookstore. Valdar makes anywhere from 50 to 60 appearances throughout the Coastal Bend.

