Why this year's Valentine's Day flowers may cost you a bit more than usual

Flowers have not been in short supply, but the rising cost of shipping has caused local flower shops to increase prices just to keep up.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many industries have struggled with supply chain issues over the last year, and florists are no stranger to that impact.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, local florists spoke with 3News about the impact supply shortages are having on their establishments.

Debbie Castro, owner of Castro's Flower Shop, said her shop has struggled with maintaining a steady price point due to shipping costs.

"The price has gone up double with the shipping of the glass on the weight," Castro said. "It has really affected us and we didn't want to go up on price, but we didn't have a choice."

A.C. Gilmore Jr., owner of the Blossom Shop, told 3News that there is no shortage of flowers coming to the area, because he gets them from Mexico and Ecuador. However, an increase in the price of shipping those flowers to his store is putting a rose thorn in his side.

"Only problem is shipping," Gilmore said. "Shipping has become a big headache, and everything has become expensive."

Castro said that the supply shortage has changed the way her establishment buys in bulk ahead of the holidays.

"We've been struggling, ordering glass vases for the roses," Castro said. "We used to be able to say, 'Hey, we want 100 of them.'"

One solution Castro has found is to get more creative with her arrangements by ordering a different variety of vases, but with shipping prices dependent on the weight of the items, the price is still an issue.

Both florists agree the best way to make sure demands are met is buying ahead of time, and that goes for Valentine's Day shoppers too -- Valentine's Day is just a week away.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.