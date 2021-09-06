New 100,000 square foot building for the Coastal Bend Food Bank thanks to a donation from Valero

Larger donations will be received, and in the event of a disaster, the new building can serve as an emergency management center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several big time businesses and organizations gathered Wednesday to support the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

One of those being Valero -- the company donated $1.5 million towards a brand new food bank facility. The current building is sitting on 22,000 square feet and the new building will be 100,000.

The bigger space will allow more space for food to be inspected, sorted and boxed. With that -- larger donations can be received, and in the event of a disaster, the new building can serve as an emergency management center.

Bea Hanson with the food bank said with the donation from Valero, opportunities become endless.

"As we grow, we will have more jobs," she said. "We have have the ability to serve more people and we will be able to grow, continue to grow. At this point, we have maxed out."

Hanson added that they're hoping the new facility will break ground early next year and from there, the building process should take about a year.

The exact address has not yet been released to the public but the food bank did share it would be on Bear Lane.

