CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Athletic League received a substantial financial boost from Valero refineries.

The 9th annual Dove Hunt and Skeet Shoot at Lonesome Dove Ranch happened in October, where Valero raised over $178,000 for the foundation CC PAL.

CC PAL is a non-profit that works with local law enforcement to help at-risk youth through sporting events.

"A lot of years putting into it, and so, yeah, it's been a great journey," senior officer David Morris said.

Organizers are already hard at work planning the 2020 event.

