Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Corpus Christi animal shelters are benefiting by donations made from Valero after representatives with the refinery donated more than 12,000 pounds of food.

On Wednesday the donation was presented to the Kanines and Kitties non-profit, an animal shelter that works with other shelters all across South Texas.

According to representatives with Valero, it took employees and contractors with the refinery one month to collect so much food as part of the 5th annual dog-gone days of summer pet food drive.

"It helps save thousands of dollars. We're a non-profit, so everything we do is off of donations and fundraisers, so this saves us thousands of dollars," Kimberly Rezk said.

The food will be handed out to shelters all across South Texas on Thursday.

