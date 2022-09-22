x
Valley man dies in crash south of Robstown

DPS said they believe speeding was a factor the single-vehicle crash
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown.

DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.

He was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing. 

