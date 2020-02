CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Thursday morning at the Candlewood Apartments on Airline near Holly.

When firefighters arrived, they found a van fully engulfed in flames with the fire even damaging the truck next to it.

Firefighters managed to put the fire out in about 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

