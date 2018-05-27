Cars and garages in Flour Bluff and Padre Island have been tagged by vandals.

A 3 News viewer said her mother's garage was marked with the word 'Blip' in addition to her younger sister's car.

They discovered the vandalism early Saturday morning. In addition to the strange word, the suspects sprayed lines, which caused further damage.

After telling the neighbors about the vandalism, the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, was told even more homes on Padre Island and in Flour Bluff have been tagged in a similar fashion.

Now they just want to find out who's behind the graffiti.

If you have any information on the graffiti please contact CCPD at (361) 826-2600.

