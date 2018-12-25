CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Some residents on Corpus Christi's northside are dealing with a Grinch of their own this holiday season after waking up on Christmas Eve to find their vehicles had been vandalized.

Residents in the area of Academy and Concho found that their car windows had been broken and shattered. Police believe it was caused by slingshots. The vandalism was reported to police, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had trouble in their neighborhood.

"I'm just glad it wasn't worse. I'm glad they didn't use guns, and they didn't steal anything, so I'm grateful for that," Yvonne Landin said.

Landin said she is still waiting to get an estimate on just how much it's going to cost her for repairs on her vehicles.

