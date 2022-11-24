Vattman holds 108th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner

The tradition continued for the Vattman Farm. They celebrated their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for the 108th year in a row.
Every year a crowd of roughly 1,800 folks drive out to Riviera to wait in line and fill their plates with delicious food. As the community gathered, they make new friends and reunite with familiar ones.
