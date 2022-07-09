Vector Control aims to target high mosquito breeding areas

According to Joel Skidmore, Program Manager for Vector Control, marshy areas like Calallen, North Beach and Padre Island produce large quantities of the insects.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though the rain has taken a hiatus, the resting water and high grass have produced the perfect breeding ground for mosquitos.

3NEWS spoke with Nueces County Vector Control who said they are working to be proactive in regards to the influx of mosquitos.

That means targeting them at the source.

According to Joel Skidmore, Program Manager for Vector Control, marshy areas like Calallen, North Beach and Padre Island produce large quantities of mosquitos.

"A lot of those areas is where the heavy concentration of the bereding is happening," Skidmore said. "So I know some people say my area doesn't get sprayed but we are focusing on where the need is."

Skidmore added that he understands the spraying might not provide immediate relief. However, by focusing on the breeding areas it can slow down the amount of mosquitos who make in into the inner city.

