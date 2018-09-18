Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The war on mosquitos has begun once again. Crews with Corpus Christi's Vector Control began spraying for the pests on Monday, and some County crews were out in rural areas of the Coastal Bend on Tuesday.

For 20 years, Victor Hinojosa has been battling mosquitoes in Nueces County as the head of Vector Control, and he's pretty proud of that.

"That's right. We try to do it as best we can in Nueces County," Hinojosa said. "Control all the mosquitoes in one week."

Starting Tuesday night, the County's team of mosquito-killing machines -- also known as fogging machines on trucks -- hit the streets before sundown to spray for the pests.

"We want to reassure that we are going to be out there. We had to wait a few days to find out where we had our high counts, and now that we know where our high counts are we're going to be hitting these areas," said Juan Antonio Pimentel of Nueces County Public Works.

Those high count areas include the region just outside the airport through Robstown and all the way to Agua Dulce.

Vector Control traps dozens of live mosquitoes in order to determine which areas have the highest concentrations.

"This is only a very, very small portion that we get compared to the billions that are out there," Hinojosa said.

The spray they use to fight the pests can kill them on contact, but is not dangerous to humans.

"It's one of the best chemicals that we can get on the market, and this is one of the machines that's ready to be loaded onto the truck," Hinojosa said as they prepared to spray Tuesday night.

Nueces County is just over 840 square miles. The majority of it consists of rural areas where ditches are full of water, making for perfect mosquito breeding grounds. The County's Vector Control team said they will get the job done.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII