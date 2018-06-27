Vector Control started spraying throughout the county after the heavy rains brought an abundance of mosquitos to the area.

Larvacide was sprayed on Saturday to prevent mosquito eggs from hatching.

Then on Monday night they started spraying adulticideCurrently the city is divided up into 32 different sections and the most mosquitos have been collected in traps on the northwest side of town.

"The areas that we targeted are are based on the number of mosquitos that we have trapped in those area," Vector Control Program Manager Mike Gillis said. "The higher concentration of mosquitos. We felt it's most urgent to start spraying."

Gillis said Vector Control will spray everyday around dusk till about 1 or 2 a.m.

"Mosquitos tend to go dormant at two in the morning to gather energy to come out and attack us first thing in the morning," Gillis said.

A major concern from city council on Tuesday was if there was a way citizens can look online to see where they are spraying.

Gillis said they are working on updating their maps.

Another concern was if the company had enough supplies.

Gillis said they do have enough for this series of sprays and are working with both the city and state to make sure it stays that way in the future.

And they were happy to report that they have not found any mosquitos in their traps with the West Nile Virus.

Vector control will focus on spraying parts of the Southside including Kings Crossing and Flour Bluff next.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII