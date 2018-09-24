Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The war on mosquitoes in the Coastal Bend continues as crews with Vector Control began a new spraying schedule Monday.

On Monday, crews will be spraying along I-37 and Up River Road. Residents will also find trucks spraying near Flato Road and Baldwin, as well as in the Morgan and Lipan Street area.

Crews will also be out spraying Tuesday night and Wednesday.

