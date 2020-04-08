Vector Control continuing to spray for mosquitoes in Corpus Christi

Another round of rain from this weekend has crews with Vector Control working to combat mosquitoes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another round of rain from this weekend has crews with Vector Control working to combat mosquitoes.

Crews will begin spraying different areas of Nueces County this week, starting with Padre Island.

Here's a look at the Vector Control schedule for this week:

Flour Bluff - August 4

Calallen - August 5

Southside, Oso Bay - August 6

Here are some tips to protect yourself against the pests:

Wear long sleeves and pants if you will be working outside.

Drain any standing water that may be around your home.

Avoid being outdoors at dawn, daytime and dusk. These are the most active times for mosquitoes.