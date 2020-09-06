CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recent heavy rains in the Coastal Bend area have brought about perfect conditions for pesky mosquitoes, but thankfully the City of Corpus Christi's Vector Control Division is already taking action.

A tentative spraying route schedule was released this week laying out which routes Vector Control will be spraying on which days. The routes are determined based on mosquito traps -- areas with the most mosquitoes get targeted first.

Spraying begins in the evening after 8 p.m. according to the following tentative schedule:

Monday, June 8: Routes 1, 2, 3 (Calallen)

Tuesday, June 9: Routes 4, 5, 11 (Annaville/North Beach)

Wednesday, June 10: Routes 21, 23 (Southside)

Thursday, June 11: Routes 26, 24 (Flour Bluff)

Friday, June 12: Routes 6,7,14 (Westside) 21 (Southside)

This schedule is subject to change.

Vector Control also wants to remind the public to do their part to protect themselves and their neighborhoods from mosquitoes. Aside from standing water, tall grass is a popular breeding area for many species of mosquitoes, so please keep your grass and vegetation trimmed closely.

Vector Control is asking the public to help them by taking care of your property and remembering the 5 D's of Defense:

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you're outside.

DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

