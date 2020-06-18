CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Vector Control will begin spraying for mosquitoes at approximately 8:00 p.m. tonight on North Beach.

The city said spraying routes are determined after checking mosquito traps and those areas with the highest concentration of mosquitoes will be targeted first.

Routes 11 and 12 are to be worked on today.

Remember the 5 D’s of Defense:

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.

DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

