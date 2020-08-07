Vector Control to continue spraying for mosquitoes this week

To combat the pests, Vector Control will be spraying in different areas of Nueces County this week.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The mosquitoes have been no joke as of late.

To combat the pests, Vector Control will be spraying in different areas of Nueces County this week. The spraying began earlier tonight on the city's southside.

North Beach will be sprayed tomorrow, Flour Bluff on Thursday and back to the south side on Friday.

Some tips to protect yourself against mosquitoes:

If you work outside use long sleeves and pants.

Make sure to drain any standing water that may be around your home.

Avoid going outside at dawn, daytime and dusk. These are the most active times for mosquitoes.

Use repellent with deet.

