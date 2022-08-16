Vector control to spray for mosquitos in Flour Bluff Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After it rains it pours: mosquitos! Due to the heavy rainfall, the City of Corpus Christi is working to help residents get some relief when it comes to mosquitos.
Vector control has already made their way to Annaville and The Island.
Their next stop is Flour Bluff on Thursday, August 18 and the next day they'll be in Calallen.
The spraying schedule is tentative and is subject to change. For more information regarding mosquito spraying, click here.
As you await vector control to stop by your area, there's things you can do. The city urges residents to remember the Five D's of Defense.
- DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.
- DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.
- DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.
- DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.
- DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Experts say recent rainfall will cause dangerous flooding along Nueces River from Tilden to Lake Corpus Christi
- 'We must restore public confidence' | Safety, transparency among concerns from area leaders on Harbor Bridge Project
- CCISD gets a 'B' in Texas Education Agency's 2022 accountability ratings
- Clogged storm drains resulted in flooding on Airline Road Sunday, City officials say
- Students, driver rescued from bus in Alice