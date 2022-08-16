Vector control to spray for mosquitos in Flour Bluff Thursday

If you live in Flour Bluff and have been trying to get rid of pesky mosquitos, some relief is on the way.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After it rains it pours: mosquitos! Due to the heavy rainfall, the City of Corpus Christi is working to help residents get some relief when it comes to mosquitos.

Vector control has already made their way to Annaville and The Island.

Their next stop is Flour Bluff on Thursday, August 18 and the next day they'll be in Calallen.

The spraying schedule is tentative and is subject to change. For more information regarding mosquito spraying, click here.

As you await vector control to stop by your area, there's things you can do. The city urges residents to remember the Five D's of Defense.

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.

DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.