x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Vehicle accident on Harbor Bridge

CCPD are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible as traffic is currently backed up.
Credit: 3NEWS

Corpus Christi police officers are currently working a multiple vehicle accident on the Harbor Bridge, north bound.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible as traffic is backed up.

Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Texas State Aquarium's new splash pad is opening soon!

Before You Leave, Check This Out