Vehicle catches fire South of Ben Bolt on Friday night

According to DPS the driver of a F150 was driving on northbound US 281 South of Ben Bolt near CR 448, the driver swerved to miss hitting a dear in the road.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley says the driver went off the roadway starting a brush fire and the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The driver was not injured.

