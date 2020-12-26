x
Vehicle catches fire South of Ben Bolt on Friday night

According to DPS the driver swerved to miss hitting a dear in the road. Luckily the driver was not injured.
Credit: Sgt. Nathan Brandley

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A vehicle went off the road after swerving to miss hitting a dear resulted in a fire Friday night.

According to DPS the driver of a F150 was driving on northbound US 281 South of Ben Bolt near CR 448, the driver swerved to miss hitting a dear in the road.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley says the driver went off the roadway starting a brush fire and the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The driver was not injured.

