Vehicle catches fire South of Ben Bolt on Friday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A vehicle went off the road after swerving to miss hitting a dear resulted in a fire Friday night.
According to DPS the driver of a F150 was driving on northbound US 281 South of Ben Bolt near CR 448, the driver swerved to miss hitting a dear in the road.
Sgt. Nathan Brandley says the driver went off the roadway starting a brush fire and the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
The driver was not injured.
