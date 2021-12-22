Vehicle crashes into home on South Alameda Street

Details are limited at this time, but at last report police told 3News the crash may have been alcohol-related.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to the 2900 block of South Alameda Street Wednesday afternoon when a car reportedly crashed into a home.

Details are limited at this time, but at last report police told 3News the crash may have been alcohol-related. One person has been taken into custody, and at least one other person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

3News will keep you updated as more details become available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.