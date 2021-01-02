Vehicle flips, causes a multi car accident Sunday evening

Corpus Christi police had to close a section of eastbound SPID between Weber and Kostoryz Sunday evening after a car flipped over.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police had to close a section of eastbound SPID between Weber and Kostoryz Sunday evening after a vehicle flipped and caused a multi car accident.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. Details are limited at this point, but according to police there were two separate accidents along the highway in front of the Corpus Christi Trade Center building.



Police say there were a total of five cars involved, and officers say fortunately no major injuries have been reported at this point.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.