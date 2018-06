Police are investigating a fatal flyover accident that occurred on 286 South and I-37 North bound.

CCPD said the area will be closed until further notice. Officials advise to avoid area and use another route.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII