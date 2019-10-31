CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One driver got a chilly start to Halloween after officers say he lost control and drove straight into the Oso Bay.

Police say it was just after 1 a.m. when the driver was speeding, veered off the roadway, and hit the water at the Flour Bluff turnaround.

No one was injured according to the police, but the driver did receive some significant damages to his vehicle.

Police remind everyone to follow the speed limit when driving, especially under windy conditions.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: