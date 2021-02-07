Vehicle bursts into flames near Bishop

BISHOP, Texas — There were some tense moments along US 77 after a vehicle burst into flames, following a two vehicle crash. It happened just after 5 p.m. on the shoulder of 77 southbound.
The two vehicles somehow collided with one another, leaving one of them in flames. Thankfully, everyone was able to make it out in time.
Crews from Robstown and Nueces County ESD #3 were on the scene to help put out the fire.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
